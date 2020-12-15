AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) latest performance of 2.21% is not what was on cards

As on December 14, 2020, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.21% to $7.40. During the day, the stock rose to $7.70 and sunk to $7.24 before settling in for the price of $7.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AQB posted a 52-week range of $1.52-$11.40.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $324.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.31.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 64 workers. It has generated 2,918 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -206,682. The stock had 2.18 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -2502.45, operating margin was -6976.96 and Pretax Margin of -7083.53.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Farm Products industry. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 59.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s Director bought 4,000,000 shares at the rate of 2.50, making the entire transaction reach 10,000,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,175,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11, Company’s 10% Owner bought 4,000,000 for 2.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,000,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,175,000 in total.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -7083.53 while generating a return on equity of -56.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 17.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3247.12.

In the same vein, AQB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.48, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AquaBounty Technologies Inc., AQB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.02 million was better the volume of 0.88 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.27% While, its Average True Range was 1.15.

Raw Stochastic average of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 205.85% that was higher than 123.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.