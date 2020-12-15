Domo Inc. (DOMO) recent quarterly performance of 45.18% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 14, 2020, Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) set off with pace as it heaved 20.84% to $56.43. During the day, the stock rose to $57.20 and sunk to $48.55 before settling in for the price of $46.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOMO posted a 52-week range of $7.62-$47.79.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.70.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 802 employees. It has generated 216,203 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -156,678. The stock had 3.60 Receivables turnover and 0.68 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.61, operating margin was -66.48 and Pretax Margin of -72.03.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Domo Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 86.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 11, this organization’s Director sold 4,699 shares at the rate of 46.50, making the entire transaction reach 218,504 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,639. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 07, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,567 for 47.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 122,472. This particular insider is now the holder of 202,208 in total.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 10/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.44) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -72.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Domo Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.00% and is forecasted to reach -1.25 in the upcoming year.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Domo Inc. (DOMO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.02.

In the same vein, DOMO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Domo Inc. (DOMO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Domo Inc., DOMO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.17 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.63 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.10% While, its Average True Range was 3.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Domo Inc. (DOMO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.69% that was higher than 75.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.