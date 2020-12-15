GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) EPS is poised to hit 0.25 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) established initial surge of 31.18% at $3.45, as the Stock market unbolted on December 14, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $3.50 and sunk to $2.65 before settling in for the price of $2.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GLOP posted a 52-week range of $1.51-$16.20.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 15.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -32.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -178.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $177.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.69.

It has generated 208,413 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -20,594. The stock had 29.23 Receivables turnover and 0.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.22, operating margin was +49.10 and Pretax Margin of -9.18.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the GasLog Partners LP industry. GasLog Partners LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.93%, in contrast to 27.90% institutional ownership.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.15) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -9.88 while generating a return on equity of -3.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

GasLog Partners LP’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -178.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in the upcoming year.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GasLog Partners LP (GLOP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.22.

In the same vein, GLOP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GasLog Partners LP (GLOP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [GasLog Partners LP, GLOP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.7 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 122.02% that was higher than 97.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.