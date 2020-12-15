McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) latest performance of -5.24% is not what was on cards

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) open the trading on December 14, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.24% to $0.96. During the day, the stock rose to $1.01 and sunk to $0.952 before settling in for the price of $1.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MUX posted a 52-week range of $0.53-$1.53.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 20.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $403.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $324.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $381.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0250, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0278.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 448 employees. It has generated 261,203 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -133,364. The stock had 62.98 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -28.08, operating margin was -47.14 and Pretax Margin of -54.34.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry. McEwen Mining Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 17.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 13, this organization’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER bought 8,000 shares at the rate of 1.31, making the entire transaction reach 10,480 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,000.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -51.06 while generating a return on equity of -12.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in the upcoming year.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.49.

In the same vein, MUX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.39, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

[McEwen Mining Inc., MUX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.0500.

Raw Stochastic average of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.56% that was lower than 60.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.