No matter how cynical the overall market is Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) performance over the last week is recorded -1.13%

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) started the day on December 14, 2020, with a price decrease of -2.12% at $24.52. During the day, the stock rose to $25.49 and sunk to $24.37 before settling in for the price of $25.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNQ posted a 52-week range of $6.71-$32.79.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 114.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.18 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.16 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.63.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 10180 employees. It has generated 2,246,660 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 532,024. The stock had 12.62 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.93, operating margin was +24.45 and Pretax Margin of +22.92.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.30%, in contrast to 66.60% institutional ownership.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2017, the organization reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.28) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +23.68 while generating a return on equity of 16.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 114.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.02.

In the same vein, CNQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.6 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.97.

Raw Stochastic average of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.20% that was lower than 54.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.