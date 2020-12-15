No matter how cynical the overall market is Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) performance over the last week is recorded -1.95%

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on December 14, 2020, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) started slowly as it slid -2.12% to $34.62. During the day, the stock rose to $36.34 and sunk to $34.57 before settling in for the price of $35.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CFG posted a 52-week range of $14.12-$41.29.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $426.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $425.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.48.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 18000 employees. It has generated 1,369,298 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +28.87 and Pretax Margin of +28.84.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 96.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 11, this organization’s Head of Consumer Banking sold 12,000 shares at the rate of 35.35, making the entire transaction reach 424,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 48,532. Preceding that transaction, on May 07, Company’s Director bought 165 for 21.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,506. This particular insider is now the holder of 51,508 in total.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.74) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +22.95 while generating a return on equity of 8.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.49% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.68, and its Beta score is 1.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.68.

In the same vein, CFG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Citizens Financial Group Inc., CFG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.16 million was lower the volume of 5.61 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.18% While, its Average True Range was 1.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.60% that was lower than 51.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

