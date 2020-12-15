Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of -0.13

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) started the day on December 14, 2020, with a price increase of 6.39% at $0.40. During the day, the stock rose to $0.417 and sunk to $0.3758 before settling in for the price of $0.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NXTD posted a 52-week range of $0.21-$0.89.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 51.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -50.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3803, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4079.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 30 employees. It has generated 571,243 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -78,947. The stock had 120.03 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +70.06, operating margin was +15.04 and Pretax Margin of -15.76.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. Nxt-ID Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.87%, in contrast to 13.10% institutional ownership.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2019, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -13.82 while generating a return on equity of -18.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nxt-ID Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -50.80%.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.13.

In the same vein, NXTD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03.

Technical Analysis of Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.55 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.74 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.0505.

Raw Stochastic average of Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.15% that was lower than 122.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

