Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.35: Right on the Precipice

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) open the trading on December 14, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.04% to $2.86. During the day, the stock rose to $3.01 and sunk to $2.85 before settling in for the price of $2.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRBK posted a 52-week range of $1.80-$4.26.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 21.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -141.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $58.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $174.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.35.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 599 employees. It has generated 214,536 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -3.77 and Pretax Margin of -3.77.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 70.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 22, this organization’s Director sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 2.35, making the entire transaction reach 117,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 834,303. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 21, Company’s Director bought 6,007 for 1.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,834. This particular insider is now the holder of 884,303 in total.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.02) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -2.72 while generating a return on equity of -1.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -141.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in the upcoming year.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.57.

In the same vein, FRBK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)

[Republic First Bancorp Inc., FRBK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.38% that was lower than 45.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.