Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) last month volatility was 8.11%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on December 14, 2020, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.90% to $1.42. During the day, the stock rose to $1.66 and sunk to $1.42 before settling in for the price of $1.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VERB posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$2.64.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $65.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1404, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2105.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 83 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.03, operating margin was -174.00 and Pretax Margin of -174.90.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.10%, in contrast to 5.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 23, this organization’s CFO bought 1,500 shares at the rate of 1.39, making the entire transaction reach 2,080 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 137,833. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 20, Company’s Director bought 1,500 for 1.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,059. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,500 in total.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -174.92 while generating a return on equity of -498.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in the upcoming year.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.33.

In the same vein, VERB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.84, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Verb Technology Company Inc., VERB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.68 million was better the volume of 0.5 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.1314.

Raw Stochastic average of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.79% that was higher than 65.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.