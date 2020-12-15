ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.9 million

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) started the day on December 14, 2020, with a price decrease of -3.57% at $27.00. During the day, the stock rose to $28.16 and sunk to $27.00 before settling in for the price of $28.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZTO posted a 52-week range of $20.71-$38.99.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 41.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 67.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $784.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $263.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.38.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 19009 employees. It has generated 1,318,893 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 338,472. The stock had 8.83 Receivables turnover and 0.52 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.95, operating margin was +22.95 and Pretax Margin of +30.56.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.46%, in contrast to 27.60% institutional ownership.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +25.66 while generating a return on equity of 15.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.89% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 67.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.86, and its Beta score is 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.22.

In the same vein, ZTO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.86 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.73 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.92% that was lower than 42.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.