A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) as it 5-day change was -5.69%

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 15, 2020, NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) set off with pace as it heaved 15.10% to $2.82. During the day, the stock rose to $2.84 and sunk to $2.40 before settling in for the price of $2.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NURO posted a 52-week range of $0.81-$6.20.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 62.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.91.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 23 employees. It has generated 403,153 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -164,044. The stock had 11.81 Receivables turnover and 0.98 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.66, operating margin was -91.82 and Pretax Margin of -40.69.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. NeuroMetrix Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 1.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 11, this organization’s President & CEO bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 1.84, making the entire transaction reach 1,840 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,630. Preceding that transaction, on May 21, Company’s President & CEO bought 500 for 2.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,165. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,630 in total.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2019, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1.8) by -$1.2. This company achieved a net margin of -40.69 while generating a return on equity of -87.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.64.

In the same vein, NURO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.89.

Technical Analysis of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO)

Going through the that latest performance of [NeuroMetrix Inc., NURO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.03 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.86 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 171.12% that was higher than 88.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

