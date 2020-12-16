AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $719.87K

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) flaunted slowness of -10.29% at $12.20, as the Stock market unbolted on December 15, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $13.45 and sunk to $12.00 before settling in for the price of $13.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMCI posted a 52-week range of $9.85-$14.65.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -201.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $252.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.43.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the AMCI Acquisition Corp. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 03, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 268,465 shares at the rate of 12.18, making the entire transaction reach 3,269,904 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 781,535. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 02, Company’s 10% Owner sold 300,000 for 11.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,501,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,050,000 in total.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 1.33.

AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -201.50%.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.83.

In the same vein, AMCI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05.

Technical Analysis of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [AMCI Acquisition Corp., AMCI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.29 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.47% While, its Average True Range was 1.03.

Raw Stochastic average of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.26% that was higher than 41.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.