American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) Moves 12.58% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
Top Picks

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 15, 2020, American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT) set off with pace as it heaved 12.58% to $15.84. During the day, the stock rose to $16.10 and sunk to $14.19 before settling in for the price of $14.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AOUT posted a 52-week range of $12.24-$30.01.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $221.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.62.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 262 workers. It has generated 638,851 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -367,179. The stock had 5.38 Receivables turnover and 0.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.24, operating margin was -8.28 and Pretax Margin of -64.44.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Leisure industry. American Outdoor Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.71%, in contrast to 58.21% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 23, this organization’s EVP, CFO & Treasurer bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 13.26, making the entire transaction reach 132,570 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,707. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 23, Company’s President & CEO bought 10,000 for 13.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 132,770. This particular insider is now the holder of 71,481 in total.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 10/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.25) by $0.52. This company achieved a net margin of -57.47 while generating a return on equity of -35.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.20.

Technical Analysis of American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT)

Going through the that latest performance of [American Outdoor Brands Inc., AOUT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.47 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.25 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.

