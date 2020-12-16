Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) last month performance of 33.40% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 15, 2020, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.19% to $13.66. During the day, the stock rose to $14.00 and sunk to $13.5193 before settling in for the price of $14.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APXT posted a 52-week range of $9.13-$17.25.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $617.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.42.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.84%, in contrast to 75.00% institutional ownership.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.85.

In the same vein, APXT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03.

Technical Analysis of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation, APXT]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.55 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.78 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 122.07% that was higher than 51.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.