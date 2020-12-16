Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.82

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) started the day on December 15, 2020, with a price increase of 6.05% at $8.41. During the day, the stock rose to $8.52 and sunk to $8.20 before settling in for the price of $7.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAOI posted a 52-week range of $5.00-$17.57.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -68.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $196.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.93.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3115 employees. It has generated 61,275 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -21,204. The stock had 5.86 Receivables turnover and 0.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.94, operating margin was -25.54 and Pretax Margin of -26.92.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.50%, in contrast to 48.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 11, this organization’s Director bought 25,401 shares at the rate of 7.82, making the entire transaction reach 198,725 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 91,764. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 12, Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 1,000 for 11.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,740. This particular insider is now the holder of 46,067 in total.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -34.60 while generating a return on equity of -21.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -68.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.85.

In the same vein, AAOI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.91, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.74 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.81 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.16% that was lower than 72.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.