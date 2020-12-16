Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.93

As on December 15, 2020, Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 22.44% to $1.91. During the day, the stock rose to $1.9601 and sunk to $1.46 before settling in for the price of $1.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCNC posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$4.10.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5677, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5945.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 87 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.87, operating margin was -1.48 and Pretax Margin of -1.46.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.12 while generating a return on equity of -3.27.

Code Chain New Continent Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.60%.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.33.

In the same vein, CCNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03.

Technical Analysis of Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Code Chain New Continent Limited, CCNC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.38 million was better the volume of 0.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.1887.

Raw Stochastic average of Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.95% that was lower than 168.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.