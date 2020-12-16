Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (CCM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.25

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE: CCM) open the trading on December 15, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 179.46% to $5.31. During the day, the stock rose to $5.89 and sunk to $1.95 before settling in for the price of $1.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCM posted a 52-week range of $1.13-$2.90.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -20.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -39.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -30.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $235.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.84.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 738 workers. It has generated 38,899 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -60,212. The stock had 0.76 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -7.98, operating margin was -182.09 and Pretax Margin of -194.59.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (CCM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.00%, in contrast to 1.40% institutional ownership.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (CCM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -154.79 while generating a return on equity of -192.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -30.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -39.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE: CCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (CCM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.47.

In the same vein, CCM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.04, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (CCM)

[Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, CCM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (CCM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 440.82% that was higher than 189.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.