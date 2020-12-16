Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) EPS growth this year is -3.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) started the day on December 15, 2020, with a price decrease of -13.10% at $37.02. During the day, the stock rose to $42.6003 and sunk to $36.11 before settling in for the price of $42.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DADA posted a 52-week range of $14.60-$61.27.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $224.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.67.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2149 workers. It has generated 208,744 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -165,988. The stock had 9.18 Receivables turnover and 0.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.41, operating margin was -57.29 and Pretax Margin of -54.16.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. Dada Nexus Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.79%, in contrast to 15.00% institutional ownership.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.23) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -79.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in the upcoming year.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dada Nexus Limited (DADA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.98.

In the same vein, DADA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.58, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.37 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.59 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.55% While, its Average True Range was 4.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 127.00% that was higher than 111.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.