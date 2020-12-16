First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $9.86: Right on the Precipice

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) established initial surge of 8.21% at $11.33, as the Stock market unbolted on December 15, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $11.35 and sunk to $10.80 before settling in for the price of $10.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AG posted a 52-week range of $4.17-$14.57.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.03%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 250.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $221.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $195.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.86.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 4000 employees. It has generated 96,294 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -10,709. The stock had 7.18 Receivables turnover and 0.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.53, operating margin was +6.25 and Pretax Margin of -10.72.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the First Majestic Silver Corp. industry. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.08%, in contrast to 34.24% institutional ownership.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2017, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -11.12 while generating a return on equity of -6.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 250.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 46.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -31.03% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.30.

In the same vein, AG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [First Majestic Silver Corp., AG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.96 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.81% that was lower than 62.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.