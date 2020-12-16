GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) latest performance of 13.89% is not what was on cards

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) established initial surge of 13.89% at $3.69, as the Stock market unbolted on December 15, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $4.25 and sunk to $3.12 before settling in for the price of $3.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOVX posted a 52-week range of $2.30-$60.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 5.90% over the last 5 years. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.96.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 8 workers. It has generated 195,983 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -395,105. The stock had 12.35 Receivables turnover and 2.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -201.76 and Pretax Margin of -201.60.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the GeoVax Labs Inc. industry. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.40%, in contrast to 16.10% institutional ownership.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2019, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$40,400 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$39,200) by -$1,200. This company achieved a net margin of -201.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.37.

In the same vein, GOVX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -54.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [GeoVax Labs Inc., GOVX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.39 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.82.

Raw Stochastic average of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 305.43% that was higher than 183.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.