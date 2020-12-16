InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) 14-day ATR is 0.78: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IPV) open the trading on December 15, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.00% to $12.96. During the day, the stock rose to $14.80 and sunk to $12.66 before settling in for the price of $13.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IPV posted a 52-week range of $9.15-$16.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $403.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.75.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Shell Companies industry. InterPrivate Acquisition Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.25%, in contrast to 57.10% institutional ownership.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IPV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.78.

In the same vein, IPV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04.

Technical Analysis of InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV)

[InterPrivate Acquisition Corp., IPV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.04% While, its Average True Range was 1.00.

Raw Stochastic average of InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.60% that was higher than 30.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.