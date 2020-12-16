Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) last month volatility was 17.22%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) open the trading on December 15, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -17.62% to $22.87. During the day, the stock rose to $30.34 and sunk to $22.32 before settling in for the price of $27.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LAZR posted a 52-week range of $9.45-$47.80.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.78.

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Luminar Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.60%, in contrast to 64.50% institutional ownership.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 80.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13895.81.

In the same vein, LAZR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR)

[Luminar Technologies Inc, LAZR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.87% While, its Average True Range was 5.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 254.15% that was higher than 111.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.