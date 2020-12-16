MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) is -21.20% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) started the day on December 15, 2020, with a price decrease of -28.34% at $1.77. During the day, the stock rose to $3.29 and sunk to $1.70 before settling in for the price of $2.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MIND posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$3.33.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -12.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.2384, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8599.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 232 workers. It has generated 183,944 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -48,651. The stock had 3.56 Receivables turnover and 0.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.69, operating margin was -22.53 and Pretax Margin of -24.39.

MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. MIND Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.90%, in contrast to 48.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 01, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 2.15, making the entire transaction reach 21,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,500. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 10, Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 4,000 for 1.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,720. This particular insider is now the holder of 70,000 in total.

MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.22) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -26.45 while generating a return on equity of -21.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

MIND Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -8.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MIND Technology Inc. (MIND). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.71.

In the same vein, MIND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MIND Technology Inc. (MIND)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.75 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.11 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.3220.

Raw Stochastic average of MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 146.37% that was higher than 77.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.