MP Materials Corp. (MP) last month performance of 84.88% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

By Shaun Noe
Company News

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) started the day on December 15, 2020, with a price decrease of -2.36% at $25.68. During the day, the stock rose to $26.88 and sunk to $25.20 before settling in for the price of $26.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MP posted a 52-week range of $9.78-$29.85.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.52.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. MP Materials Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.96%, in contrast to 51.43% institutional ownership.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MP Materials Corp. (MP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 35.38.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.73 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.57 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.30% While, its Average True Range was 2.39.

Raw Stochastic average of MP Materials Corp. (MP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.26% that was higher than 67.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

