No matter how cynical the overall market is Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) performance over the last week is recorded -7.58%

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: OZON) open the trading on December 15, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 7.10% to $44.35. During the day, the stock rose to $44.64 and sunk to $41.90 before settling in for the price of $41.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OZON posted a 52-week range of $38.09-$51.04.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -243.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $185.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.24 billion.

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Ozon Holdings PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.22%, in contrast to 1.22% institutional ownership.

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) Earnings and Revenue Records

Ozon Holdings PLC’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -243.50%.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: OZON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.87.

In the same vein, OZON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.47.

Technical Analysis of Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)

[Ozon Holdings PLC, OZON] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.92% While, its Average True Range was 3.20.