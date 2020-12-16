Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) latest performance of 4.57% is not what was on cards

By Zach King
Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) established initial surge of 4.57% at $5.72, as the Stock market unbolted on December 15, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $5.81 and sunk to $5.525 before settling in for the price of $5.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PTEN posted a 52-week range of $1.61-$10.95.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -4.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -42.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $187.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $181.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.50.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5800 employees. It has generated 425,980 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -73,397. The stock had 5.44 Receivables turnover and 0.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -12.42, operating margin was -18.21 and Pretax Margin of -21.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. industry. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 98.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 12, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 2.12, making the entire transaction reach 53,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 68,689. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 12, Company’s President & CEO bought 50,000 for 2.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 102,165. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,144,724 in total.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.62) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -17.23 while generating a return on equity of -13.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -42.60% and is forecasted to reach -2.15 in the upcoming year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.24.

In the same vein, PTEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., PTEN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.35 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.48% that was lower than 79.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

