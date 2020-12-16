Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) last week performance was -6.25%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) started the day on December 15, 2020, with a price decrease of -2.55% at $0.16. During the day, the stock rose to $0.166 and sunk to $0.1558 before settling in for the price of $0.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTRM posted a 52-week range of $0.11-$2.60.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $131.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $113.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1514, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3774.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1 employees. It has generated 5,967,772 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,200,786. The stock had 6.55 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.62, operating margin was +23.72 and Pretax Margin of +18.23.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. Castor Maritime Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.95%, in contrast to 13.90% institutional ownership.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +20.12 while generating a return on equity of 10.46.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.93.

In the same vein, CTRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02.

Technical Analysis of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.6 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.0148.

Raw Stochastic average of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 121.93% that was higher than 97.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.