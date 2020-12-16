Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) last month volatility was 5.33%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) started the day on December 15, 2020, with a price increase of 6.41% at $13.45. During the day, the stock rose to $13.54 and sunk to $12.70 before settling in for the price of $12.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PAYA posted a 52-week range of $9.75-$13.29.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 687.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.59 billion.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Paya Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.40%, in contrast to 21.50% institutional ownership.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0) by -$0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Paya Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 687.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in the upcoming year.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.85.

In the same vein, PAYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.89 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.81 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.

