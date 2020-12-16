The key reasons why International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is -4.03% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 15, 2020, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) set off with pace as it heaved 6.86% to $15.26. During the day, the stock rose to $15.36 and sunk to $14.21 before settling in for the price of $14.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IGT posted a 52-week range of $3.59-$15.90.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $204.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $98.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.52.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11922 employees. It has generated 401,426 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,596. The stock had 3.42 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.70, operating margin was +15.46 and Pretax Margin of +5.95.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Gambling industry. International Game Technology PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.75%, in contrast to 42.20% institutional ownership.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.21) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of -0.40 while generating a return on equity of -1.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology PLC’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.18% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for International Game Technology PLC (IGT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.72.

In the same vein, IGT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Going through the that latest performance of [International Game Technology PLC, IGT]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.29 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.9 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.94.

Raw Stochastic average of International Game Technology PLC (IGT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.39% that was higher than 67.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

