The key reasons why Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP) is -48.14% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 15, 2020, Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) had a quiet start as it plunged -22.32% to $7.24. During the day, the stock rose to $9.5799 and sunk to $7.0901 before settling in for the price of $9.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LOOP posted a 52-week range of $5.70-$13.96.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $295.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.12.

Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Loop Industries Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 17.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 14, this organization’s COO and CFO bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 7.31, making the entire transaction reach 36,525 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,083. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 14, Company’s President and CEO bought 10,000 for 7.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 73,080. This particular insider is now the holder of 210,000 in total.

Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 8/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -70.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Loop Industries Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in the upcoming year.

Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.70.

In the same vein, LOOP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.42, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Loop Industries Inc., LOOP]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.44 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.16 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 124.68% that was higher than 100.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.