Weidai Ltd. (WEI) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.23 million

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) flaunted slowness of -6.00% at $1.41, as the Stock market unbolted on December 15, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $1.50 and sunk to $1.35 before settling in for the price of $1.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WEI posted a 52-week range of $0.73-$5.49.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -54.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $99.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6282, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3988.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6970 employees. It has generated 70,764 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 5,266. The stock had 83.46 Receivables turnover and 0.60 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.52, operating margin was +6.10 and Pretax Margin of +10.81.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2019, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.22) by -$0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +7.44 while generating a return on equity of 11.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Weidai Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -54.50%.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Weidai Ltd. (WEI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.19.

In the same vein, WEI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.55.

Technical Analysis of Weidai Ltd. (WEI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Weidai Ltd., WEI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.5 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.1793.

Raw Stochastic average of Weidai Ltd. (WEI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 105.35% that was lower than 339.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.