A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with GAN Limited (GAN) as it 5-day change was 4.90%

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) open the trading on December 16, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 4.90% to $16.69. During the day, the stock rose to $17.2847 and sunk to $15.8508 before settling in for the price of $15.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GAN posted a 52-week range of $2.60-$28.95.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 31.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 119.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $496.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.36.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 136 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 220,375 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 13,147. The stock had 4.68 Receivables turnover and 1.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +62.11, operating margin was +11.72 and Pretax Margin of +7.88.

GAN Limited (GAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gambling industry. GAN Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.04%, in contrast to 53.70% institutional ownership.

GAN Limited (GAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.02) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +5.97 while generating a return on equity of 13.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

GAN Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 119.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GAN Limited (GAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.43.

Technical Analysis of GAN Limited (GAN)

[GAN Limited, GAN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.36% While, its Average True Range was 1.00.

Raw Stochastic average of GAN Limited (GAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.15% that was lower than 73.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.