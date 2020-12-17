Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) EPS is poised to hit -0.09 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on December 16, 2020, Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 13.71% to $1.41. During the day, the stock rose to $1.475 and sunk to $1.21 before settling in for the price of $1.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMPY posted a 52-week range of $0.49-$7.58.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -19.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -162.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $66.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9254, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0848.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 230 employees. It has generated 1,198,152 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -153,030. The stock had 9.32 Receivables turnover and 0.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.03, operating margin was +5.70 and Pretax Margin of -12.79.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Amplify Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.79%, in contrast to 56.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 11, this organization’s Director sold 8,548,485 shares at the rate of 1.09, making the entire transaction reach 9,339,220 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 02, Company’s Director sold 16,916 for 1.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,779. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,548,485 in total.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -12.77 while generating a return on equity of -7.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amplify Energy Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -162.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.06.

In the same vein, AMPY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -12.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Amplify Energy Corp., AMPY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.86 million was better the volume of 0.81 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.1759.

Raw Stochastic average of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 150.57% that was higher than 109.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.