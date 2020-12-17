Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) EPS is poised to hit -0.22 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 16, 2020, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) had a quiet start as it plunged -11.27% to $4.41. During the day, the stock rose to $4.95 and sunk to $4.30 before settling in for the price of $4.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABUS posted a 52-week range of $0.88-$9.02.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -16.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -137.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $351.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.60.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 80 employees. It has generated 75,138 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,921,538. The stock had 3.98 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1186.91 and Pretax Margin of -2519.66.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 31.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Chief Business Officer sold 40,000 shares at the rate of 5.00, making the entire transaction reach 200,032 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,327,457. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 23, Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 20,000 for 5.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,367,457 in total.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.22) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -2557.36 while generating a return on equity of -112.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -137.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.81 in the upcoming year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 57.61.

In the same vein, ABUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, ABUS]. Its last 5-days volume of 11.66 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.52 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 148.43% that was higher than 87.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.