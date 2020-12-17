Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) volume hits 1.26 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 16, 2020, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) set off with pace as it heaved 8.79% to $1.03. During the day, the stock rose to $1.04 and sunk to $0.94 before settling in for the price of $0.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASM posted a 52-week range of $0.26-$1.49.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 10.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -223.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $86.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $90.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9889, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8060.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 350 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -2.37, operating margin was -15.38 and Pretax Margin of -9.45.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Silver industry. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 3.74% institutional ownership.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2017, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -7.43 while generating a return on equity of -3.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -223.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in the upcoming year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.70.

In the same vein, ASM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., ASM]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.62 million was inferior to the volume of 1.11 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.0497.

Raw Stochastic average of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.54% that was lower than 70.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.