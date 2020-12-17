Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.41 million

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) started the day on December 16, 2020, with a price increase of 6.01% at $1.50. During the day, the stock rose to $1.53 and sunk to $1.41 before settling in for the price of $1.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBGI posted a 52-week range of $1.15-$5.15.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 34.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 63.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 96.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4279, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8922.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 846 employees. It has generated 181,887 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 9,353. The stock had 4.89 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.30, operating margin was +12.19 and Pretax Margin of +7.59.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.80%, in contrast to 29.90% institutional ownership.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.27) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +5.14 while generating a return on equity of 4.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 96.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in the upcoming year.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21.

In the same vein, BBGI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.86, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.39 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.82 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.0805.

Raw Stochastic average of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 45.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.12% that was lower than 85.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.