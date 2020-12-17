Diginex Limited (EQOS) is 31.41% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) started the day on December 16, 2020, with a price increase of 35.75% at $9.72. During the day, the stock rose to $11.66 and sunk to $7.4194 before settling in for the price of $7.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EQOS posted a 52-week range of $5.11-$13.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $72.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.36.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. Diginex Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 77.03%, in contrast to 54.50% institutional ownership.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Diginex Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.70%.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Diginex Limited (EQOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 147.39.

In the same vein, EQOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11.

Technical Analysis of Diginex Limited (EQOS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.3 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.12 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.97% While, its Average True Range was 1.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Diginex Limited (EQOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 171.81% that was higher than 117.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.