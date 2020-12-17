FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) last month performance of 9.29% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) started the day on December 16, 2020, with a price decrease of -2.47% at $41.78. During the day, the stock rose to $43.10 and sunk to $41.60 before settling in for the price of $42.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLIR posted a 52-week range of $23.85-$59.44.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 4.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -37.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $131.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $129.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.62.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 4265 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 442,445 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 40,234. The stock had 5.87 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.26, operating margin was +15.92 and Pretax Margin of +12.82.

FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. FLIR Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 92.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04, this organization’s Director sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 35.93, making the entire transaction reach 1,077,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 502,171. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 05, Company’s Sr VP, Global Product Strategy sold 24,456 for 46.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,147,965. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,131 in total.

FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.55) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +9.09 while generating a return on equity of 9.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

FLIR Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -37.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $39.68, and its Beta score is 1.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.71.

In the same vein, FLIR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.16 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.62% While, its Average True Range was 1.23.

Raw Stochastic average of FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.52% that was lower than 33.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.