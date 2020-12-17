Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) latest performance of 1.20% is not what was on cards

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) established initial surge of 1.20% at $1.69, as the Stock market unbolted on December 16, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $1.7398 and sunk to $1.67 before settling in for the price of $1.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNUS posted a 52-week range of $0.05-$11.73.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 44.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $256.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $234.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $444.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3311, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4443.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 19 workers. It has generated 295,395 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -574,062. The stock had 1.88 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.90, operating margin was -113.21 and Pretax Margin of -194.34.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Genius Brands International Inc. industry. Genius Brands International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.30%, in contrast to 6.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 06, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 2.83, making the entire transaction reach 70,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 45,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 26, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 2.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,650. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,000 in total.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -194.34 while generating a return on equity of -104.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.80%.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 233.76.

In the same vein, GNUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.34.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Genius Brands International Inc., GNUS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 28.03 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.1790.

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.42% that was higher than 99.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.