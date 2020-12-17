Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) latest performance of 12.50% is not what was on cards

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) open the trading on December 16, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 12.50% to $1.44. During the day, the stock rose to $1.85 and sunk to $1.2904 before settling in for the price of $1.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRNQ posted a 52-week range of $0.21-$3.12.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -49.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 84.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $87.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5362, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0781.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 60 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 74,747 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -22,409. The stock had 15.82 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.30, operating margin was -35.48 and Pretax Margin of -30.59.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Conglomerates industry. Greenpro Capital Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 72.03%, in contrast to 2.00% institutional ownership.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -29.98 while generating a return on equity of -35.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Greenpro Capital Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 84.50%.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 28.33.

In the same vein, GRNQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03.

Technical Analysis of Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ)

[Greenpro Capital Corp., GRNQ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.1529.

Raw Stochastic average of Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.87% that was lower than 205.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.