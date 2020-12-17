The key reasons why Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) is -7.79% away from 52-week high?

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) started the day on December 16, 2020, with a price increase of 10.12% at $5.33. During the day, the stock rose to $5.47 and sunk to $4.83 before settling in for the price of $4.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AWH posted a 52-week range of $0.53-$5.78.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $558.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.10.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 52 employees. It has generated 85,623 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -287,491. The stock had 5.31 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.33, operating margin was -336.67 and Pretax Margin of -335.76.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 28.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 08, this organization’s Director sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 2.78, making the entire transaction reach 139,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 185,018. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 01, Company’s 10% Owner bought 2,285,715 for 3.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,000,003. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,394,517 in total.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -335.76 while generating a return on equity of -191.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in the upcoming year.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 124.07.

In the same vein, AWH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.59 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.6 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.09% that was lower than 91.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.