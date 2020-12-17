The key reasons why Lemonade Inc. (LMND) is -13.72% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 16, 2020, Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) set off with pace as it heaved 6.12% to $96.36. During the day, the stock rose to $96.39 and sunk to $89.64 before settling in for the price of $90.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LMND posted a 52-week range of $44.11-$111.68.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -105.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $66.69.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 459 employees. It has generated 241,219 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -160.33 and Pretax Margin of -160.33.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. Lemonade Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.00%, in contrast to 29.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Director sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 94.45, making the entire transaction reach 377,780 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,313. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 11, Company’s See Remarks sold 113 for 99.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,294. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,807,918 in total.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.64) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -161.22 while generating a return on equity of -54.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -105.10% and is forecasted to reach -3.00 in the upcoming year.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lemonade Inc. (LMND). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 60.94.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lemonade Inc., LMND]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.2 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.75 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.33% While, its Average True Range was 9.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Lemonade Inc. (LMND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 125.99% that was higher than 91.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.