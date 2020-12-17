VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) EPS is poised to hit -0.06 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) open the trading on December 16, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 6.95% to $0.83. During the day, the stock rose to $0.889 and sunk to $0.763 before settling in for the price of $0.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VTGN posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$1.06.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $63.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7432, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6053.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 14.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 21, this organization’s Director bought 30,000 shares at the rate of 0.69, making the entire transaction reach 20,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,000.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.02) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -3,087.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in the upcoming year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 210.36.

In the same vein, VTGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

[VistaGen Therapeutics Inc., VTGN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.0641.

Raw Stochastic average of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.23% that was lower than 73.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.