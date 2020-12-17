Yalla Group Limited (YALA) EPS growth this year is 397.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Zach King
Top Picks

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 16, 2020, Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) set off with pace as it heaved 5.14% to $16.98. During the day, the stock rose to $17.50 and sunk to $16.35 before settling in for the price of $16.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YALA posted a 52-week range of $6.26-$23.18.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 397.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $143.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.13.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 274 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.61, operating margin was +45.60 and Pretax Margin of +46.26.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +45.58 while generating a return on equity of 92.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Yalla Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 397.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in the upcoming year.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yalla Group Limited (YALA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 23.15.

In the same vein, YALA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Yalla Group Limited (YALA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Yalla Group Limited, YALA]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.52 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.77 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.90% While, its Average True Range was 2.27.

