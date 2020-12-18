A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) as it 5-day change was 53.19%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 17, 2020, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) set off with pace as it heaved 71.43% to $2.16. During the day, the stock rose to $2.67 and sunk to $1.48 before settling in for the price of $1.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TKAT posted a 52-week range of $0.40-$2.38.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -7.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.17.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 117 employees. It has generated 83,500 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -107,705. The stock had 0.59 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.02, operating margin was -115.11 and Pretax Margin of -126.68.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.06%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2018, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -128.99 while generating a return on equity of -48.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.50%.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.96.

In the same vein, TKAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18.

Technical Analysis of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Takung Art Co. Ltd., TKAT]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.03 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.12 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 243.57% that was higher than 163.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.