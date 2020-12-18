Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.04: Right on the Precipice

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE: DHY) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -4.17% at $2.30 before settling in for the price of $2.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DHY posted a 52-week range of $1.28-$2.56.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $238.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.04.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.19%, in contrast to 24.55% institutional ownership.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE: DHY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.27.

In the same vein, DHY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31.

Technical Analysis of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE: DHY), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.24 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.73 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.16% that was higher than 17.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.