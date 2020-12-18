DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) 14-day ATR is 0.62: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 17, 2020, DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) set off with pace as it heaved 6.31% to $11.96. During the day, the stock rose to $12.42 and sunk to $11.40 before settling in for the price of $11.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DRD posted a 52-week range of $3.02-$18.05.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 601.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.38.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2566 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.80, operating margin was +22.39 and Pretax Margin of +23.39.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Gold industry. DRDGOLD Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 13.00% institutional ownership.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +15.17 while generating a return on equity of 18.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

DRDGOLD Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 601.80%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DRDGOLD Limited (DRD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.82, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 44.44.

In the same vein, DRD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.55.

Technical Analysis of DRDGOLD Limited (DRD)

Going through the that latest performance of [DRDGOLD Limited, DRD]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.82 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.49 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.

Raw Stochastic average of DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.13% that was lower than 65.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.