Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is predicted to post EPS of -0.12 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) established initial surge of 10.72% at $18.59, as the Stock market unbolted on December 17, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $18.765 and sunk to $16.97 before settling in for the price of $16.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HYLN posted a 52-week range of $9.50-$58.66.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $153.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.46.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Hyliion Holdings Corp. industry. Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 5.00% institutional ownership.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.86) by $0.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.66.

In the same vein, HYLN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Hyliion Holdings Corp., HYLN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.75 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.44% While, its Average True Range was 1.53.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 108.96% that was lower than 125.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Payment Services Of American Express (AXP) Risen Sharply In The Last Few Weeks

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
The American Express Company (AXP), a non-cash payment provider, was able to recover the decrease in recent months thanks to a rally in November....
Read more

U.S. Indices Strengthened On Wednesday: S&P 500, Nasdaq Buoyed Near Highs, Dow Jones Dropped

Markets Briefing Zach King - 0
U.S. stock indices exhibited mixed dynamics on Wednesday, December 16. The S&P 500 has risen by 0.18% to 3,701.17 points, the industrial average of...
Read more

Procter & Gamble (PG): A Stock With Long Term Growth Prospects

Stock Headlines Steve Mayer - 0
The consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (PG) has shown resilience to recession and steady earnings that can outpace inflation. Procter & Gamble owns hundreds...
Read more

Oil Prices Continued To Rise On Monday Anticipating Vaccine Approvals

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
On Monday, 14 December, oil prices increased by 0.7% due to the positive news of Pfizer's and BioNTech's approval of the COVID-19 vaccine in...
Read more

Oil Prices Down On Friday, But Were Up Over The Week

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Prices slowed on Friday in the oil market, but the weekly balance sheet was positive: WTI rose another 0.67 percent in 5 sessions and...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

Fox Corporation (FOXA) plunge -1.96% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 17, 2020, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) set off with pace as it heaved 0.32% to...
Read more
Company News

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is 10.84% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe - 0
Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) started the day on December 17, 2020, with a price increase of 5.36% at $9.83. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

Jabil Inc. (JBL) last month performance of 15.03% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe - 0
Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) open the trading on December 17, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 7.38% to $44.09. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) as it 5-day change was 34.48%

Shaun Noe - 0
As on December 17, 2020, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) started slowly as it slid -0.24% to $57.14. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Company News

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) EPS growth this year is 572.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe - 0
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) established initial surge of 6.71% at $4.77, as the Stock market unbolted on December 17, 2020. During the...
Read more
Company News

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) went down -3.35% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 17, 2020, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.35%...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play)

﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.    

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.