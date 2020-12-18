PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) EPS growth this year is -28.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) open the trading on December 17, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 22.73% to $5.40. During the day, the stock rose to $6.70 and sunk to $4.5201 before settling in for the price of $4.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRFX posted a 52-week range of $4.03-$7.85.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $49.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.54.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. PainReform Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 63.79%, in contrast to 12.20% institutional ownership.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

PainReform Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.60%.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PainReform Ltd. (PRFX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39.

In the same vein, PRFX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27.

Technical Analysis of PainReform Ltd. (PRFX)

[PainReform Ltd., PRFX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.