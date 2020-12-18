Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) last week performance was 0.46%

As on December 17, 2020, Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.63% to $28.16. During the day, the stock rose to $28.58 and sunk to $27.11 before settling in for the price of $26.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OMI posted a 52-week range of $3.63-$29.25.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 94.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.41.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 6400 employees. It has generated 598,113 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,466. The stock had 10.96 Receivables turnover and 2.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.20, operating margin was +1.14 and Pretax Margin of -0.31.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Distribution industry. Owens & Minor Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 76.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s SVP, Corporate Controller sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 22.22, making the entire transaction reach 222,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 72,436. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s Director bought 20,000 for 13.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 273,450. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,000 in total.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.71) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -0.25 while generating a return on equity of -4.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 94.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 45.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -18.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $52.24, and its Beta score is 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.79.

In the same vein, OMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Owens & Minor Inc., OMI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.54 million was lower the volume of 2.38 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.04% While, its Average True Range was 1.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.12% that was lower than 87.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.